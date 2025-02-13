The Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for the 2025 NCAA season with the same mindset and endgoal as every year: winning the National Championship. However, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will face a critical test as they’ll need to replace quarterback Will Howard.

The Buckeyes will feature a revamped quarterback room during the 2025 campaign, featuring Lincoln Kienholz, Julian Sayin, and incoming freshman Tavien St. Clair (five-star prospect).

While most believe Sayin will lead the huddle for the Buckeyes in 2025, as he’s seen as one of the best quarterbacks in college football, Day has not made an official announcement, and instead confirmed the team will hold a competition for the job.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’ll be a very fierce competition,” Day stated, via WBNS-TV. “Lincoln and Julian and then, Tavien. We’re excited to see those guys compete. We’ll chart everything and everything will be a competition.

Will Howard #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after beating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 in the 2025 CFP National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

“I feel like we’re going to need everybody, but I feel like there will be a lot of growth coming out of the spring and an opportunity for these guys to take it and run. It’s one thing when you’re a backup. It’s another thing when you’re actually running it.“

Advertisement

see also Buckeyes S Caleb Downs issues major statement about HC Ryan Day after winning National Championship game

Fresh start

As Will Howard arrived in Columbus for his senior year after transferring from Kansas, everyone in the program knew the QB1 spot would open up when the college football came to an end during the winter. Heading into the spring of 2025, there would be some strong contenders vying to take over under center.

Advertisement

Day has repeatedly told Sayin and Kienholz to follow Howard’s example and be ready for the challenge when the time comes.

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes delivers remarks during the NCAA Football Championship celebration at Ohio Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Day’s advice for Sayin and Kienholz

“When the national championship’s over, that’s it, Will’s done. His time’s done here. Now, you have to take it over,” Day commented, per On3. “I’ve shared with those guys – especially with Lincoln and Julian, who were there last year – you got a chance to see a guy lead at a high level. This was the conversation leading up to the national championship game.

see also NCAAF News: Former Bill Belichick assistant, 3-time Super Bowl champion signs with Ryan Day’s Ohio State

“You have to walk different, you’ve got to move different. You have to practice different. Everything like that. This is an opportunity now for these guys to take it and run. And Tavien, Tavien spent two weeks here, too [during the CFP], and that was great for our freshmen to see how these guys operate in the last two weeks of the season.”