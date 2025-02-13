Former four-division champion slams Canelo Alvarez for chasing paydays over high-risk fights

Former four-division world champion Mikey Garcia has ignited controversy by accusing Canelo Alvarez of prioritizing financial gain over sporting challenges. Garcia criticized Canelo’s decision to sign a lucrative four-fight contract with Saudi promoters, which includes bouts against Terence Crawford and William Scull.

Garcia argues that, despite facing high-profile opponents like Crawford and Scull, Canelo is strategically selecting fights that maximize his earnings while minimizing risk. This approach has drawn criticism from boxing fans who want to see him take on more demanding challenges, such as a rematch against Dmitry Bivol or a long-anticipated showdown with David Benavidez.

“He’s not taking fights for the sake of boxing. He’s picking low-risk fights to, you know, make a lot of money,“ Garcia stated. According to estimates, Canelo’s earnings from his recent fights could surpass $200 million. “You can’t blame him. In the last five or six fights, he’s probably made $200 million—maybe more. So why would he risk it all? Would he take a high-risk fight?” the veteran boxer reflected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benavidez’s shadow: A challenge still looming

The possibility of a Canelo vs. Benavidez fight has been a hot topic among boxing fans. While Canelo has chosen other opponents, Benavidez remains a looming challenge that many believe he has yet to truly confront.

Mikey Garcia celebrates after defeating Jessie Vargas in a unanimous decision in a WBC Welterweight Diamond Championship bout at The Ford Center at The Star on February 29, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“I was unsure before, but after seeing Benavidez’s last fight, I think he beats Canelo,” Garcia asserted, referring to Benavidez’s dominant victory over David Morrell.

Advertisement

see also Gervonta Davis blasts Mike Tyson’s inner circle over fighter’s condition post-Jake Paul bout

The Saudi deal and Canelo’s legacy

Canelo’s contract with Saudi promoters has sparked debate about his long-term legacy. Many question whether his financial focus will overshadow his place among boxing’s all-time greats.

Advertisement

Despite the criticism, Canelo remains one of the sport’s most popular and marketable figures. His upcoming fights against Crawford and Scull are expected to generate significant interest, continuing to cement his status as a global boxing attraction.