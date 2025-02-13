Suns’ Kevin Durant makes special plea to Warriors fans ahead of the NBA All-Star weekend

With the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend set to take place at San Francisco’s Chase Center, Kevin Durant is making headlines once again. The Phoenix Suns’ star forward addressed Golden State Warriors fans directly, urging them to set aside past tensions as he prepares to return to the Bay Area for the festivities.

Durant’s plea comes in the aftermath of a tumultuous trade market where he was linked to a potential return to Golden State, the franchise where he secured two NBA championships. Ultimately, Durant declined the offer, making it clear he had no intention of rejoining the team. The Warriors, in turn, pursued and acquired Jimmy Butler.

While some Warriors fans may have been disappointed by Durant’s decision, the 15-time All-Star hopes to move past the drama during All-Star weekend. “Hoping people can look at the big picture and see I got a couple of murals in that arena, in that concourse,” Durant said following the Suns’ recent loss to the Rockets, via Duane Rankin.

“For a couple of days, I know it’s going to be hard, but for a couple of days, you can forget about how I left the Warriors or how I came to the Warriors or me not wanting to go back to the Warriors and just appreciate the weekend,” he added. “Appreciate the players that’s there and hopefully people can get off that s— and just appreciate basketball”.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors raises the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy after winning the 2018 NBA Finals. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Durant reflects on Suns’ struggles

The Suns have had a challenging season, sitting at 11th in the Western Conference with a 26-28 record. Head coach Mike Budenholzer’s squad has struggled, dropping seven of their last 10 games.

Despite the rocky start, Durant remains optimistic. “I know we’re losing games. That’s an exciting part of the NBA. Seeing how you can try to turn the season around and try to be better,” Durant shared. “We know we can be better. I’m excited about how we’re going to come in as far as mindset. I know a week off from the game, guys will be fiending to get back. I can’t wait”.

Durant believes the All-Star Weekend provides a much-needed opportunity for the team to recharge and clear their minds, allowing them to refocus and make a strong push for the remainder of the season once the event concludes.

“Hopefully everybody gets their minds clear, enjoy their break with their families, get their bodies right and then come back and put our foot on the gas and try to get this thing turned around,” he added.

What team will Durant play for during the All-Star Game?

Durant, who recently surpassed 30,000 career points, will be suiting up for Shaquille O’Neal’s team during the All-Star Game. The star-studded lineup includes:

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks), James Harden (LA Clippers) and Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics).