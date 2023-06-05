Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas will face each other for the 2023 French Open quarterfinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It will be one of the most interesting matches that the quarterfinals will have, since it will be between two players who were undoubtedly among the main candidates to win this French Open 2023. As if that were not enough, they are top 5, so it is a game that no fan should miss.

On the one hand there will be the Greek number 5 in the world ranking, Stefano Tsitsipas, who seeks to reach the semifinals. However, he will not have it easy since his rival will be the number 1 in the world, Carlos Alcaraz. This game will be the fifth between these players, so far the head-to-head has been very favorable to the Spaniard who won the previous 4 matches.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas be played?

The match for the 2023 French Open quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas will take place this Tuesday, June 6 at 2:15 PM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:15 PM

CT: 1:15 PM

MT: 12:15 PM

PT: 11:15 AM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

This match for the 2023 French Open quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.