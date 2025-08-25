Former tennis player Patrick McEnroe issues bold 11-word message to Daniil Medvedev at US Open

Daniil Medvedev has not been at the peak of his performance this season. Facing multiple setbacks, especially in the 2025 Grand Slams, he became the focal point of controversy during Sunday’s match at the US Open. The incident with Benjamin Bonzi drew the attention of former American tennis player Patrick McEnroe, who commented on the situation.

During the match, a disruption occurred when the referee halted play to remove a photographer from the court, angering Medvedev. Reacting to the incident, McEnroe took to social media, suggesting that Medvedev needs a break. “And Medvedev needs to take the rest of the year off,” McEnroe posted on his X account.

The fifth set against the French player saw Medvedev fighting to save a match point when the game was suddenly stopped. The referee’s intervention, believing Bonzi had already claimed victory, led to Medvedev’s heated outburst in front of the fans.

The situation was further complicated when the referee’s initial fault call on Bonzi’s serve was overturned. This sparked Medvedev’s anger, and he engaged the crowd, contributing to several disruptive moments during the set.

This volatile environment saw Medvedev losing focus as the match progressed. His frustration was evident, culminating in repeated aggressive gestures with his racket as fans attempted, unsuccessfully, to console him.

Medvedev’s reaction to the Bonzi defeat

Facing questions from the media, Medvedev clarified his reaction. “I was not upset with the photographer… it was nothing special. Every time there’s a sound from the stands between serves, there is never a second serve. But well, that helped me get back into the match. It was a fun moment to live. I wasn’t upset with the photographer. I was upset with the decision,” he explained.

Despite his in-game anger, Medvedev was composed during the post-match interview, a sign that the incident was merely a product of his frustration with his performance against Bonzi in the first round of the year’s last Grand Slam.

Medvedev’s ongoing struggles in 2025

The drama at the US Open highlights a broader issue: Medvedev’s ongoing struggles this season. Plagued by errors in critical moments, Medvedev has found it difficult to find his footing in 2025’s Grand Slam events.

His record of just one win in five Grand Slam matches underscores the challenges he faces. After defeating Learner Tien in the Australian Open’s Round of 128, Medvedev was eliminated early in the subsequent French Open, Wimbledon, and now the US Open.

