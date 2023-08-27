Watch Greece vs United States for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Greece play against United States in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 FIBA World Cup group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Greece vs United States

This stands out as the most significant match within group C. It brings together the undeniable frontrunners vying for the top spot. As anticipated, both squads initiated their campaign in the tournament by securing victories.

The United States convincingly triumphed over New Zealand with a score of 99-72, while Greece encountered little difficulty against Jordan, ultimately prevailing 92-71. Without a doubt, this particular game possesses the potential to decisively determine the eventual leader of the group.

When will Greece vs United States be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 FIBA World Cup group stage between Greece and United States will be played this Monday, August 27 at 12:00 PM (ET).

Greece vs United States: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Greece vs United States

This 2023 FIBA World Cup game between Greece and United States will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo.