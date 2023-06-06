The quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open will have a great game between top players. It’s going to be Holger Rune challenging Casper Ruud in a rivalry matchup for a place in the last four. Read more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Holger Rune vs Casper Ruud online free in the US on Fubo]

With the absence of Rafael Nadal new candidates emerged. Two obvious choices were Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, but Rune appeared in the short list. So far, the Danish has met those expectations eliminating Christopher Eubanks, Gael Monfils by walkover, Genaro Olivieri, and Francisco Cerundolo in a five-set thriller that ended with a 10-7 in the super tiebreak.

Rune was another player that should be among those who could win Roland Garros. He was already a finalist last year, so he knows very well how to get to the final day. His path includes wins over Elias Ymer, Giulio Zeppieri, Zhang Zhizhen, and Nicolas Jarry. Their head-to-head has Ruud ahead 4-1, although Rune won the last meeting at the Italian Open on May 20.

When will Holger Rune vs Casper Ruud be played?

Holger Rune will meet Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open this Wednesday, June 7. The game will be played at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Holger Rune vs Casper Ruud: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:15 PM

CT: 1:15 PM

MT: 12:15 PM

PT: 11:15 AM

*Not before

How to watch Holger Rune vs Casper Ruud in the US

The game between Holger Rune and Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel is the other option.