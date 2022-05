The most prestigious tennis tournament in France with more than a hundred years of foundation, 126 editions but only one player has been able to win more than twenty titles. Check here the list of winners and record holders.

French Open, also known as Roland-Garros, is the world's top clay court tennis tournament, part of the Grand Slam tour. The first winner of this tournament (French Open era) was Ken Rosewall in 1968.

The tournament has had two 'Eras', before 1968 the Roland-Garros was played only between amateur tennis players, but from that year professional players were allowed to play in the tournament against amateurs.

France is the country with the most French Open titles taking into account both eras with a total of 38 titles, and Spain is the second country with the most titles with 20 titles. Only the two countries mentioned have twenty or more titles, three other countries (Australia, United States and Sweden) have 10 or more titles.

French Open Winners: Complete list of Roland Garros champions by year

The tennis player with the most championships is Rafael Nadal with a total of 13 titles during the Open Era (current format), he won his first championship in 2005 in which his first winning streak until 2008. Nadal conquered another two winning streaks between 2010- 2014 and 2017-2020.

The last time a United Stats tennis player won the Roland-Garros tournament was in 1999 when Andre Agassi defeated Andrei Medvedev (1–6, 2–6, 6–4, 6–3, 6–4). Only four titles for United States during the open era.