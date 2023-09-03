Watch Jackson State vs FAMU for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Jackson State and FAMU meet today in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens . The home team wants to win another game at home. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Jackson State began the 2023 season with a home victory, they crushed South Carolina State by 37-7 in what was a big victory in front of 24,238 fans. They are the defending SWAC champions.

FAMU lost in 2022 to Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic, but at the end of that season they had a 7-1 record within SWAC, being the second best team in the conference behind Jackson State.

When will Jackson State vs FAMU be played?

Jackson State and FAMU play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season today, September 3 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens . The home team wants revenge at home.

Jackson State vs FAMU: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Jackson State vs FAMU in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Jackson State and FAMU at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 3, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.