Watch Jessica Pegula vs Marketa Vondrousova online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Jessica Pegula will play against Marketa Vondrousova for the 2023 Wimbledon Championship quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Jessica Pegula vs Marketa Vondrousova online free in the US on Fubo]

Jessica Pegula, currently ranked fourth in the world, aims to assert her position as one of the top contenders for the Wimbledon title. In the first round, she faced a tough battle against her compatriot Lauren Davis but emerged victorious. Since then, Pegula has dominated her matches, securing straight-set victories and conceding very few games.

Her upcoming opponent is the Czech player Marketa Simkova, who undoubtedly seeks to surprise the American. Simkova has performed well in the tournament thus far but now faces a considerably more significant challenge in Pegula.

When will Jessica Pegula vs Marketa Vondrousova be played?

The match for the 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinals between Jessica Pegula and Marketa Vondrousova will take place this Tuesday, July 11 at 8:00 AM.

Jessica Pegula vs Marketa Vondrousova: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

How to watch Jessica Pegula vs Marketa Vondrousova

This match for the 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinals between Jessica Pegula and Marketa Vondrousova can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel, ESPN.