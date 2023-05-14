Lorenzo Musetti plays against Frances Tiafoe for the third round of the 2023 Italian Open. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It will be one of the most even duels that the third round will have since two players whose world rankings are very close will face each other. On the one hand, there will be the American Frances Tiafoe, number 12, who comes from a hard-fought victory by 3-6, 7-5 and 6-3 against the German player from Qualy, Alteimer.

Now he will have a bigger challenge ahead when he faces the number 19, Lorenzo Musetti who also comes from having a difficult match against his compatriot Arnaldi, although unlike Tiafoe, Musetti was able to resolve his passage to the third round in two sets: 6- 4, 6-4. This will be the third duel between the two. The first two were a win each of them.

When will Lorenzo Musetti vs Frances Tiafoe be played?

The match for the third round of the 2023 Italian Open between Lorenzo Musetti and Frances Tiafoe will take place this Monday, May 15 at 9:35 AM (ET).

Lorenzo Musetti vs Frances Tiafoe: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:35 AM

CT: 8:35 AM

MT: 7:35 AM

PT: 6:35 AM

How to watch Lorenzo Musetti vs Frances Tiafoe

This match for third round of the 2023 Italian Open between Lorenzo Musetti and Frances Tiafoe can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis TV.