Watch Nebraska vs Minnesota for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The 2023 NCAA Season begins with very intriguing matchups. This one has Nebraska facing Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Nebraska vs Minnesota online free in the US on Fubo]

Nebraska are going to be an attraction this season because of the head coach they just hired. They are looking to have their first winning season since 2016 under former Carolina Panthers boss Matt Rhule.

Minnesota are also ahead of an uncertain season following a change of long time quarterback Tanner Morgan, who was recently released by the Pittsburgh Steelers in their final cut. As their new starting player at the position is Athan Kaliakmanis, a redshirt sophomore.

When will Nebraska vs Minnesota be played?

Nebraska will be defying Minnesota in Week 1 of the 2023 NCAA Football Season this Thursday, August 31. The game will be played at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Nebraska vs Minnesota: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Nebraska vs Minnesota in the US

The game between Nebraska and Minnesota in Week 1 of the 2023 NCAA Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Fox is the other option.