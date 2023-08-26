North Alabama and Mercer meet today in the 2023 NCAA DI Football. This game will take place at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The visitors want to win the first non-conference game of the season. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 NCAA DI Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch North Alabama vs Mercer online free in the US on Fubo]

The Lions had a bad, very bad, season in 2022 with a humiliating record of 1-10 overall and 0-5 within the conference. The only win last season was against Virginia-Wise.

The Bears had a better record than the Lions in the FCS, they won seven games and lost only four, at the end of the season they finished as the No. 24 ranked national team.

When will North Alabama vs Mercer be played?

North Alabama and Mercer play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football today, August 26 at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The home team knows that the visitors are eager to win the first game of the season, but they don’t want to give up so easily.

North Alabama vs Mercer: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch North Alabama vs Mercer in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football, North Alabama and Mercer at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Saturday, August 26, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.