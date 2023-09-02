Watch North Carolina vs South Carolina for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

North Carolina and South Carolina meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Duke’s Mayo Classic rivalry is one of the best games of Week 1. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch North Carolina vs South Carolina online free in the US on Fubo]

The Tar Heels had a winning record in 2022 of 9-5 overall and 6-2 within the ACC, they fought for the conference championship against Clemson but lost 10-39.

The Gamecocks won four games in the SEC in 2022, it was a good record knowing that they have to play against big favorites and at the end of the season they finished as No. 22 ranked in the nation.

When will North Carolina vs South Carolina be played?

North Carolina and South Carolina play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Both teams have good offensive and defensive lines.

North Carolina vs South Carolina: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch North Carolina vs South Carolina in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, North Carolina and South Carolina at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, September 2, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ABC.