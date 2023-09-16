Watch Northern Illinois vs Nebraska for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Northern Illinois and Nebraska meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The home team is desperate for a victory. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Northern Illinois vs Nebraskaonline free in the US on Fubo]

The Huskies lost a recent game against Southern Illinois by 11-14, it was a heavy game similar to the first win against Boston College where they won in overtime by 27-24.

Nebraska doesn’t know what it’s like to win after two weeks with consecutive losses against Minnesota 10-13 and against Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes 14-36.

When will Northern Illinois vs Nebraska be played?

Northern Illinois and Nebraska play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 16 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The visitors know that this game could be easy if they hit the home team in the weakest spots.

Northern Illinois vs Nebraska: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Northern Illinois vs Nebraska in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Northern Illinois and Nebraska at the Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 16, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FS1.