Rice and Texas meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. The visitors start another season against a top 25 team. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.
The Owls had a losing record in 2022 with 5-8 overall and 3-5 within the C-USA, they have never won a national title before, but they have 8 conference titles, one from the C-USA.
The Longhorns failed to win the Big 12 conference last season, but they were the third best team in the conference with a 6-3 record and ranked as No. 25 in the nation.
When will Rice vs Texas be played?
Rice and Texas play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 2 at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. The home team is lethal but the visitors want to try to win against a strong team.
Rice vs Texas: Time by state in the US
ET: 2:30 PM
CT: 1:30 PM
MT: 12:30 PM
PT: 11:30 AM
How to watch Rice vs Texas in the US
This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Rice and Texas at the Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Saturday, September 2, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.