Watch Rice vs Texas for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Rice and Texas meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. The visitors start another season against a top 25 team. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Owls had a losing record in 2022 with 5-8 overall and 3-5 within the C-USA, they have never won a national title before, but they have 8 conference titles, one from the C-USA.

The Longhorns failed to win the Big 12 conference last season, but they were the third best team in the conference with a 6-3 record and ranked as No. 25 in the nation.

When will Rice vs Texas be played?

Rice and Texas play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 2 at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. The home team is lethal but the visitors want to try to win against a strong team.

Rice vs Texas: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Rice vs Texas in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Rice and Texas at the Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Saturday, September 2, will be broadcast in the US by FOX.