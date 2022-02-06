People who only witness the bobsleigh, luge, and skeleton once every four years think they are all the same. Despite the fact that all three sports take place on a sled in an ice tube, the sports are vastly different. Here, find out what the differences are between the three of them.

The Winter Olympic Games are a large quadrennial international multi-sport event that takes place on snow or ice every four years. The Winter Olympics have developed since its inception. Alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, skeleton, short track speed skating, luge, and snowboarding have all been added to the Olympic program, with some of them earning permanent berths.

Some sports have been phased out and then resurrected, such as curling and bobsleigh, while others have been fully wiped out. From 1924 through 1936, the Games were held every four years, with the exception of 1940 and 1944, when they were halted by World War II. They were reintroduced four years later.

The Winter Games have been held in twelve countries across three continents - four times in the United States, three times in France, and twice each in Austria, Canada, Japan, Italy, Norway, and Switzerland. Only Germany, Yugoslavia, Russia, and South Korea have hosted the Winter Olympic Games more than once.

What is bobsleigh?

The longest Olympic history of any of the sliding sports has bobsleigh, having appeared on every Winter Olympics program - except for one - from the Games' start. After gaining speed over the first 50 meters or so with a running start, athletes slide down the track in a sitting posture on a high-sided sled. Athletes steer the bobsleigh using ropes inside the sled. Brakes can also be used by the athlete in the back to halt the descent, however, they are rarely used in Olympic competitions.

At the Winter Olympics, bobsleigh is generally more of a team sport, with two-man and four-man contests, as well as two-woman events, taking their place on the schedule. The women's monobob, in which riders negotiate the course in a single sitting bob, will make its Olympic appearance for the first time.

What is luge?

Competitors slide down an ice track on a sled, feet first, flat on their backs, after an initial start in which they force themselves forward from a sitting posture by putting their hands on the ice. Athletes traverse the course with finesse, shifting their weight and angling their descent to turn turns as quickly as possible while retaining speed and momentum.

Luge competitors travel at speeds ranging from 120 to 145 km/h, and 12 medals will be awarded in the men's singles, pairs, women's singles, and team relay events in Beijing 2022.

What is skeleton?

Skeleton competitors begin their runs by jogging for around 40 meters before taking a head-first prone posture and sliding down the track at speeds of over 130 km/h. In Beijing, there will be six skeleton medals up for grabs (two of each color), ensuring strong competition for the top spot. Men's singles and women's singles are the two events on the skeleton calendar

What are the differences?

Bobsleigh, luge, and skeleton all seem quite identical to people who watch them once every four years. This is especially true when it comes to luge and bobsleigh doubles competitions. Despite the fact that all three sports take place on a sled in an ice tube at tremendous speeds over searing bends, the sports differ significantly.

Luge is the only sport where the participant begins in a sled. The racer lies face down on a flat sled, feet first, and drags himself forward to begin the run. On the other hand, In skeleton, the racer does not start in the sled and instead runs for around 40 meters before plunging face-first into the sled for the remainder of the ride.

Nevertheless, the bobsled must be pushed for up to 50 meters before the crew joins in for the remainder of the journey down the track. It features a steering system that can be manipulated by the driver, unlike skeleton and luge. In comparison to luge and skeleton, bobsled is a team sport.

