Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will not only face each other for the 2022 US Open, but also for the No.1 ATP ranking. Find out what does each of them need to be at the top after the finals game.

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will headline the final match for the 2022 US Open title at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. However, the winner of this game will not only be lifting the trophy, but also either of them will be the next No.1 ranked at the Association of Tennis Professionals' ranking starting on Monday, September 12.

Carlos Alcaraz had a long way through the final. He faced Sebastian Baez, Federico Coria, John Brooksby, Marin Cilic, Jannik Sinner, and Frances Tiafoe to get to the final game. Overall, Alcaraz has accumulated 20 hours and 19 minutes of playing time at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center.

For Casper Ruud, it will be his second Grand Slam finals game in this year's tour after he fell short to Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open. However, he has earned his place as he out bested Kyle Edmund, Tim van Rijthoven, Tommy Paul, Corentin Moutet, Matteo Berrettini, and Karen Khachanov. In fact, he only played a one-time five-set game in the tournament.

What does Carlos Alcaraz need to be No.1 ranked at the ATP?

Carlos Alcaraz needed to play the finals at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center if he wanted to take a shot at being the youngest No.1 ranked player in the Association of Tennis Professionals history. So, as for the ATP ranking live, Alcaraz is the current No.1 ranked player.

However, the only result for him to be at the top on Monday, is to win against the Norwegian player. So, Carlos Alcaraz needs to out best Casper Ruud to be the 2022 US Open winner, and the next No.1 ranked at the ATP on Monday.

What does Casper Ruud need to be No.1 ranked at the ATP?

For Casper Ruud, is a similar story. He needed to qualify to the finals game in order to have a shot for the No.1 place at the Association of Tennis Professionals' ranking. As the first Norwegian player in US Open Era history, Casper Ruud need to beat Carlos Alcaraz for the 2022 US Open title, to win both the trophy, and the top place of the ranking.

Both players needed to play the final in order to surpass Rafael Nadal at the ranking. Now its up to them to decide which name is going to light on at the Association of Tennis Professionals' ranking. And, despite the final outcome of the game, both have place among the two best current players in professional tennis.