What happens if USA wins, ties or loses vs Hungary today in 2026 IIHF World Championship?

With the quarterfinal race heating up at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, Team USA face a pivotal clash against Hungary that could completely reshape the Group A standings.

The United States enter Monday’s showdown against Hungary with virtually no margin for error at the 2026 IIHF World Championship. With Group A entering its final stage, they are still battling for one of the four quarterfinal spots.

After a disappointing group-stage campaign that included a costly loss to Latvia, Team USA still has a path to the quarterfinals — but every point matters now. A regulation win would keep the Americans alive heading into the final stretch.

With Justin Faulk and Matthew Tkachuk once again serving as two of the leaders of the roster, the pressure is now fully on the United States in one of the most important games of their World Championship campaign.

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What happens if USA beat Hungary today?

If Team USA defeat Hungary in regulation, the Americans the Americans will stay alive in the race for the quarterfinals and move up to eight points in Group A.

A regulation win would give the United States the maximum three points in the Group A standings and could move them back into the top four depending on results involving Germany, Latvia and Austria.

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of Team USA during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games (Source: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

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The United States entered the final stretch of the preliminary round under pressure after a costly 4-2 loss to Latvia earlier in the tournament. That defeat left the defending world champions with very little margin for error.

Hungary entered the game near the bottom of Group A with only three points through six games, making this a matchup the Americans are expected to win if they want to remain in control of their own qualification chances.

What happens if USA and Hungary tie today?

If USA and Hungary are tied after regulation, Team USA will still remain alive in the quarterfinal race because they would earn at least one point. Under IIHF rules, both teams receive a point once the game reaches overtime.

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The overtime winner receives two points, while the loser still earns one point. If Team USA lose in overtime, they would remain mathematically alive because of the single point awarded for the extra-time defeat.

What happens if USA lose to Hungary today?

If Team USA lose to Hungary in regulation, the Americans will be eliminated from quarterfinal contention at the 2026 IIHF World Championship. A regulation loss would leave USA stuck on five points while Hungary would jump to six.

USA arrived in Switzerland as the defending world champions after winning gold at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship, but inconsistent results during the preliminary round have already placed them in a difficult position.

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2026 IIHF World Championship top table ahead of USA vs. Hungary