Ronda Rousey reveals future plans after win vs Gina Carano in MVP MMA main event

Ronda Rousey looked unbelievable in her win against Gina Carano, but her future plans are not precisely inside the octagon.

The MVP MMA event on Netflix ended in the blink of an eye! Ronda Rousey went forward, nailed the takedown, and locked her trademark armbar to submit Gina Carano in 17 seconds. Questions rose to see what the future holds for ‘Rowdy’ after such a dominant display and she gave a straightforward answer.

“I’m gonna have some kids,” Rousey said soon after her victory. Meaning, she is retiring again after a triumphant return from a 10-year hiatus. The fact is she barely even broke a sweat, if she wanted to challenge someone, she would’ve done it.

This way, Rousey gets a dreamy sendoff, as opposed to the last time, where she went out on a two-fight skid where she got brutally KO’d in both fights against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

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Rousey looked as good as ever

Rousey made her name by being a vicious finisher that wasn’t paid by the hour. Her armbar is arguably the best of all time and her persona was bigger than life. That all showed in her fight vs Carano despite it lasting just 17 seconds. In fact, 12/13 victories by Rousey came in the first round.

JUST LIKE THAT.



RONDA ROUSEY DEFEATS GINA CARANO VIA ARMBAR IN LESS THAN 20 SECONDS. #RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/XFZQQlz3NF — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026

However, Rousey is not looking forward to entering the octagon again. It seems like all she wanted was to get one last, fiery dance that she deemed worthy to close her career. Now, she is focusing on her family life.

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MVP MMA do want Rousey again

Jake Paul and MVP co-owner Nakisa Bidarian spoke in the press conference after the Rousey fight. They said they were welcoming Ronda Rousey anytime, including pitching a rematch against Holly Holm, the one who dethroned Rousey back in the day with a devastating head kick KO.