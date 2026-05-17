Jake Paul blasts Dana White for announcing Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway during Francis Ngannou’s walkout

Dana White vs Jake Paul will continue to be the beef of promoters in MMA. This time, it was because the UFC president announced the Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway bout as Francis Ngannou was walking towards the octagon.

Francis Ngannou left the UFC unamicably. Hence, Dana White announced the return of Conor McGregor, who will fight vs. Max Holloway, during the heavyweight’s walk to the octagon in MVP MMA. Hence, co-owner of MVP Jake Paul called White out.

When asked about the timing of the announcement during the post-event press conference, Paul said White was an “insecure little boy.” Then, he said of White and the UFC, “The c*kehead is back! Nice. Cool. Doesn’t matter. Just shows how pressed they are.”

Paul and White have been beefing for a long time now. Paul didn’t like that White blocked his attempt to fight McGregor. Then, he came after White for fighter’s pay, and now he put an MMA event just to compete with the UFC.

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Dana White killed two birds with one stone

White has beef with both Ngannou and Paul. Hence, by announcing the Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway fight during Ngannou’s walkout, he managed to anger both, Ngannou and Paul. Ngannou even responded to a question regarding that topic in an expletive manner.

“What the fuck do I have to do with that?”



Francis Ngannou when asked about the announcement of Conor McGregor’s return as he was making his walkout 😭 #RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/EJBaSSDusT — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026

White was a step ahead from both and managed to capture the spotlight both before the fight and on both press conferences. Chess not checkers by the UFC president against two of his modern rivals.

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Why did White not do it on the main event?

While it’s just a theory, the fact is that many realize that Dana White didn’t do it amid the Ronda Rousey fight because they are still both really close friends. Hence, the theory states that White didn’t want to harm Rousey’s spotlight, but he was more than willing to do it vs. Ngannou.