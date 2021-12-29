Discover all you need to know about the 108th edition of the iconic College Football game and the traditional preceding show that comes back after an interruption in 2021 due to the pandemic.

One of the most sacred traditions of College Football is about to be celebrated again: the brilliant combo composed by the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl game. Everything is ready to let the action start on January 1, 2022, as part of the Playoff Season.

After some speculations due to the pandemic, the green lights are on the road and both, the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl game, will be held according to a state released by the Tournament officials: "At the present time, we fully expect the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl Game to be held as scheduled on New Year’s Day 2022 in beautiful Pasadena, California”.

So if nothing extraordinary happens, related to the rise in the cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in California, the festivity will be there to cheer up the College Football fans around the world with an unbelievable show and an exciting game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes.

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Rose Parade

The also known as the Tournament of Roses Parade will begin on January 1, 2022, at 8:00 am (local PST) in Pasadena, California. The route is planned to start at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard, and its average pace will be 2 1/2 miles. It will pass through Colorado Boulevard, the main point for viewing all the attractions, Sierra Madre Boulevard and will conclude at Villa Street.

In 2021, the Rose Parade was canceled due to the pandemic. This was just the fourth occasion it was not celebrated since it was first held on January 1, 1890: the three precedents were because of World War II in 1942, 1943, and 1945. So, it is time to enjoy it. This year's theme is "Dream. Believe. Achieve".

The confirmed lineup for the Parade consists of equestrian units, marching bands, and floats in addition to the special units. Also, there will be a special opening performance offered by the international, multi-platinium selling singer Leann Rimmes.

Regarding the Grand Marshal, the honorary position appointed by the president of the Tournament of Roses Parade, the American actor, director, and children's television host, LeVar Burton is the chosen one. He will lead the Parade in a 1923 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost and will participate in the Coin Toss during the Rose Bowl Game.

The 2022 Rose Bowl Game

After the Parade is concluded, the College Football action will begin at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, at 2:00 pm (local PST). It will be broadcast live on ESPN. The present edition is the 108th since the first one held in 1902.

This match is also known as the Granddaddy of Them All because is the oldest bowl game of the NCAA's Division I Football Bowl Subdivision. The very first edition confronted Stanford and Michigan, with a huge win for the Wolverines 49-0.

The 2022 Rose Bowl Game will be starred by Utah Utes, winners of the Pac-12 Conference and playing this game for the first time in its history, and Ohio State Buckeyes, co-champions of the Big Ten Conference East Division, that have already participated in a Rose Bowl Game 16 times so far. The winner of the game will receive the Leishman Trophy.