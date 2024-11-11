Trending topics:
ATP World Tour Finals 2024

Where to watch Alexander Zverev vs Andrey Rublev live for free in the USA: ATP World Tour Finals 2024

Alexander Zverev plays against Andrey Rublev in a group stage match of the ATP World Tour Finals 2024. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

Alexander Zverev (GER)
Alexander Zverev (GER)

By Leonardo Herrera

Alexander Zverev will face Andrey Rublev in a group stage match at the 2024 ATP World Tour Finals. Here you can find out everything you need to know to catch all the action in the United States, including the schedule, venue, and how to watch the match live via traditional TV or live streaming.

[Watch Alexander Zverev vs Andrey Rublev online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The 2024 ATP World Tour Finals are set to wrap up an exciting season of tennis, but there’s one major absence: Novak Djokovic. Despite his omission, the tournament promises plenty of action, with the top 8 players in the world vying for the title. One of the most anticipated matchups in the group stage is this one between Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev.

Zverev enter as the favorite, but this clash is expected to be a thrilling contest, with both players known for their aggressive, power-driven games. While Zverev might have the advantage on paper, Rublev’s ability to upset the odds makes this one of the must-watch early-round battles.

When will the Alexander Zverev vs Andrey Rublev match be played?

Alexander Zverev takes on Andrey Rublev in a group stage match of the ATP World Tour Finals 2024 this Monday, October 11th. The action will start at 2:30 PM (ET).

Alexander Zverev vs Andrey Rublev: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Alexander Zverev vs Andrey Rublev in the USA

Don’t miss the electrifying ATP World Tour Finals 2024 clash between Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). An alternative option is Tennis Channel.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

