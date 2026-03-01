2x Super Bowl champion with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes expected to leave Chiefs for another team in 2026 free agency

Last season proved the Kansas City Chiefs needed to make serious changes for 2026. The core of the organization remains untouched, but Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will be working with different names next year—and perhaps without a two-time Super Bowl champion at Arrowhead.

Running back Isiah Pacheco is hitting unrestricted free agency, and Jesse Newell of The Athletic reports that he is considered “likely” to join another NFL team in the open market.

Pacheco, who turns 27 in March, is free to explore his options for 2026 as his rookie deal expired last season. Selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Rutgers, he’s been a key member of the Chiefs RB room, contributing to two Super Bowl victories.

Isiah Pacheco might be heading for Chiefs exit

That said, injuries stood in his way in the last two years, and 2025 was particularly tough for the Chiefs’ running game. Kareem Hunt led the team with only 611 rushing yards, followed by Pacheco with just 462 and Mahomes with 422.

Isiah Pacheco during Super Bowl LVIII with the Chiefs.

The fact that the quarterback produced almost the same numbers as the starting running back speaks for itself. While it shows how much danger Mahomes can produce with his legs, it also proves that Pacheco had a bad year.

We’re still talking about a player who helped Reid and Mahomes win the Super Bowl in 2023 and 2024, which is why thinking about a change might be difficult. And even after a poor 2025, his name will still draw interest in free agency, along with other Chiefs players out of contract.

How the Chiefs could replace Pacheco

We’ll have to wait and see whether the Chiefs make an effort to bring him back, or if Pacheco seeks a bigger contract elsewhere. Either way, Reid and Mahomes will have options to bring a new running back if needed.

Free agency will allow the Chiefs to entertain the idea of pursuing a big name, with the likes of Kenneth Walker III, Breece Hall, and Travis Etienne running out of contract. The 2026 NFL Draft could also provide an opportunity to take a new prospect at the position, just like they did with Pacheco in 2022.

