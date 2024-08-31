Where to watch Colorado State vs Texas live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Colorado State will face Texas in a highly Week 1 game of the 2024 College Football season. Here's everything you need to know about when, where, and how to catch the live coverage of this must-see clash.

Colorado State kick off their 2024 College Football season with a highly anticipated Week 1 clash against Texas. Fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action, and all the key details, from the match date and start time to live streaming options, are available to ensure they stay connected to what promises to be an electrifying showdown.

College football fans are in for a treat as Colorado State gear up to face Texas in a highly anticipated showdown. The Texas Longhorns, who enter the game as heavy 32-point favorites, are looking to build on their impressive 12-2 record from last year, which saw them average 35.8 points per game while holding opponents to just 18.9. Despite their strong campaign, the Longhorns fell short in the Sugar Bowl, adding extra motivation as they kick off this season.

On the other side, the Colorado State Rams are hoping to defy the odds after a challenging 5-7 season where they struggled on both sides of the ball. The Rams averaged 26.1 points per game but were hampered by a defense that allowed 29.6 points per contest. With no bowl appearance last year, Colorado State are eager to make a statement against a powerhouse like Texas.

When will the Colorado State vs Texas match be played?

Colorado State take on Texas in a highly anticipated Week 1 matchup of the 2024 college football season this Saturday, August 31st, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM (ET).

Colorado State vs Texas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Colorado State vs Texas in the USA

Don’t miss the highly anticipated 2024 College Football clash between Colorado State and Texas, live on Fubo with a free trial, and also available on ESPN and YouTubeTV.

