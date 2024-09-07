Trending topics:
NCAA Football

Where to watch Colorado vs Nebraska live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Colorado will face Nebraska in a highly anticipated Week 2 clash of the 2024 college football season. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to catch all the live action from this exciting matchup.

Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker John Bullock
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireNebraska Cornhuskers linebacker John Bullock

By Leonardo Herrera

Colorado play against Nebraska in a Week 2 showdown of the 2024 college football season. With excitement building for this marquee matchup, fans should stay alert for key updates on the game, including the official date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they don’t miss a minute of the action.

[Watch Colorado vs Nebraska online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Nebraska Cornhuskers started their campaign with a 40-7 victory over the UTEP Miners. Meanwhile, the Colorado Buffaloes narrowly edged out the North Dakota State Bison with a 31-26 win in their last outing.

Looking ahead to their Week 2 clash the Buffaloes (1-0) are 6.5-point underdogs against the Cornhuskers (1-0). The over/under for the game is set at 55.5 points, promising an intriguing showdown between these two teams.

When will the Colorado vs Nebraska match be played?

Colorado take on Nebraska this Saturday, September 7th, in a highly anticipated Week 2 matchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Colorado vs Nebraska: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM

Travis Hunter and Deion Sanders\&#039; son Shedeur to play in front of special guests vs Nebraska

see also

Travis Hunter and Deion Sanders" son Shedeur to play in front of special guests vs Nebraska

How to watch Colorado vs Nebraska in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Colorado and Nebraska live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Alternatively, you can tune in to NBC or Peacock.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Mexico vs New Zealand live in the USA: 2024 international friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Mexico vs New Zealand live in the USA: 2024 international friendly game

NBA News: Shaq believes LeBron James, Lakers will have a rough start season
NBA

NBA News: Shaq believes LeBron James, Lakers will have a rough start season

WNBA News: Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark makes major admission after loss to Minnesota Lynx
Sponsor

WNBA News: Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark makes major admission after loss to Minnesota Lynx

NFL News: Green Bay Packers confirm how serious is Jordan Love knee injury
NFL

NFL News: Green Bay Packers confirm how serious is Jordan Love knee injury

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo