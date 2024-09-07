Where to watch Colorado vs Nebraska live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Colorado will face Nebraska in a highly anticipated Week 2 clash of the 2024 college football season. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to catch all the live action from this exciting matchup.

[Watch Colorado vs Nebraska online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Nebraska Cornhuskers started their campaign with a 40-7 victory over the UTEP Miners. Meanwhile, the Colorado Buffaloes narrowly edged out the North Dakota State Bison with a 31-26 win in their last outing.

Looking ahead to their Week 2 clash the Buffaloes (1-0) are 6.5-point underdogs against the Cornhuskers (1-0). The over/under for the game is set at 55.5 points, promising an intriguing showdown between these two teams.

When will the Colorado vs Nebraska match be played?

Colorado take on Nebraska this Saturday, September 7th, in a highly anticipated Week 2 matchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Colorado vs Nebraska: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Colorado vs Nebraska in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Colorado and Nebraska live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Alternatively, you can tune in to NBC or Peacock.

