Where to watch Girona vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Girona will face off against Real Madrid in a Matchday 14 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Girona vs Real Madrid online in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid head into this matchup searching for a quick response after slipping to second place following Barcelona’s 3–1 win over Alaves, and Kylian Mbappe’s squad knows a victory could immediately restore its spot at the top.

Standing in the way are a Girona side fighting for survival, stuck in the relegation zone with just 11 points and desperate to spark a season that’s fallen flat. With one contender chasing the summit and the other battling to escape the bottom, this showdown brings high stakes on both ends of the table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Girona vs Real Madrid match be played?

Girona will host Real Madrid on Sunday, November 30, for the Matchday 14 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Vladyslav Vanat of Girona – Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Advertisement

see also Mbappe breaks Ronaldo’s career-high through 5 UCL games with 4 goals for Real Madrid

Girona vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Girona vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Girona and Real Madrid in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.