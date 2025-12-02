NFL News: Mike Tomlin confirms Steelers will not recover key Aaron Rodgers teammate against Ravens

The future of the Pittsburgh Steelers could be partially decided next weekend, as they face off against the Baltimore Ravens. This divisional clash will ultimately determine whether Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers stay atop the AFC North or drop to second place after Week 14.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, the head coach confirmed during his press conference that the defense will once again be depleted, as Derrick Harmon was unable to recover from his injury and will remain sidelined—just as he was against the Bills.

“Derrick Harmon can be characterized as being out this week with his knee injury.” the HC Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “Everyone else could be characterized as questionable. The guys that fall into that category include Patrick Queen with his glute injury.

“And some other guys with bumps and bruises associated with play. James Pierre is in concussion protocol, and I never try to provide too much color regarding that. The medical experts determine that. But he is in the protocol and could be listed as questionable as we sit here today.”

Derrick Harmon #99 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What happened to Harmon?

During the Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium, Derrick Harmon injured one of his knees, forcing him to miss the following games for the Steelers.

Harmon’s rookie season in Pittsburgh

Derrick Harmon has shown glimpses of his potential during his rookie season in Pittsburgh. The defensive lineman’s statistics currently reflect 9 solo tackles and 2 sacks, contributing to the team’s defensive efforts.

While demonstrating disruptive potential, Harmon has yet to record a turnover, with his current figures showing zero forced fumbles (FF) and zero interceptions (INT).