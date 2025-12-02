Where to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Trending topics:
Barcelona receive Atletico Madrid in a Matchday 19 showdown of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will square off in a Matchday 19 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Barcelona have vaulted into first place in a tight La Liga title chase after a 3–1 win over Deportivo Alaves combined with Real Madrid’s slip in a 1–1 draw against Girona, and now the pressure shifts to a marquee showdown with Atletico Madrid.

The defending momentum is on Barcelona’s side, but Atletico sit just three points back at 31 and arrive with every intention of matching the leaders, turning this matchup into a high-stakes test that could reshape the race.

When will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match be played?

Barcelona receive Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, December 2, for the Matchday 19 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream.

