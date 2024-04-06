The Japanese Grand Prix, fourth of the 2024 Formula 1 season, will take place this weekend and here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Following Max Verstappen‘s unexpected retirement in the Australian Grand Prix, leaving him with zero points, the Formula 1 championship has taken an intriguing turn, with several drivers closely bunched together in the standings.

However, the scales appear to tilt once again in favor of the Red Bulls, as both the championship leader and two-time defending champion, Verstappen, along with his teammate Sergio Perez, clinched top spots on the starting grid. However, lurking behind them are contenders like Norris, Sainz, and Alonso, poised to challenge the dominance of the Red Bulls.

When will the Japanese Grand Prix take place?

The Japanese Grand Prix race, fourth of the 2024 Formula 1 season, will take place this Sunday, April 7 at 1:00 AM (ET).

Japanese Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 AM

CT: 12:00 AM

MT: 11:00 PM (April 6)

PT: 10:00 PM (April 6)

How to watch Japanese Grand Prix in the USA

The fourth race of the 2024 Formula 1 season, the Japanese Grand Prix, can be seen in the United States through Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, Hulu, Sling TV.