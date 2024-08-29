Where to watch North Dakota State vs Colorado live for free in the USA: 2024 US Open

North Dakota State will face Colorado in the Week 1 of the 2024 College Football season. Get ready for every thrilling moment with our essential guide on when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

North Dakota State are set to take on Colorado in Week 1 of the 2024 College Football season, a matchup that’s sure to kick off the season with excitement. Fans can find all the key details, including the match date, start time, and live streaming options, making it easy to catch every moment of what promises to be a thrilling showdown.

The 2024 College Football season has finally kicked off, and fans across the nation are buzzing with excitement to see their favorite teams back in action. With intense matchups on the horizon and future stars ready to shine.

In Week 1, all eyes will be on the Big 12’s Colorado as they take the field against North Dakota State. Colorado enter the game as the clear favorite, eager to start their campaign with a win. However, North Dakota State will be looking to spoil Colorado’s season opener with a surprise victory.

When will the North Dakota State vs Colorado match be played?

Kicking off the 2024 College Football season, North Dakota State are set to face Colorado in a thrilling Week 1 matchup this Thursday, August 29th, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

North Dakota State vs Colorado: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch North Dakota State vs Colorado in the USA

Don't miss the exciting 2024 College Football clash between North Dakota State and Colorado. You can also catch the action on ESPN.