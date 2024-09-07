Where to watch USF vs Alabama live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

USF take on Alabama in a highly anticipated Week 2 clash of the 2024 college football season. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to catch all the live action from this exciting matchup.

South Florida enter this matchup on a high note, following a resounding 48-3 victory against Bethune-Cookman. Despite their strong start, the Bulls are up against a formidable opponent in Alabama (how beat Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 63-0 in their first game), known for their depth and talent across the board.

Ranked No. 4, Alabama (1-0) heads into Saturday’s game against South Florida (1-0) as a 30.5-point favorite. With a 64-point over/under, expectations are set for a high-scoring contest. Under the guidance of head coach Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide will aim to maintain their dominance and make another statement as they pursue their goals for the College Football Playoff.

When will the USF vs Alabama match be played?

USF are set to take on Alabama this Saturday, September 7th, in a highly anticipated Week 2 matchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

USF vs Alabama: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch USF vs Alabama in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between USF and Alabama live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN for the game.

