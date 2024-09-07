Trending topics:
NCAA Football

Where to watch USF vs Alabama live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

USF take on Alabama in a highly anticipated Week 2 clash of the 2024 college football season. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to catch all the live action from this exciting matchup.

South Florida Bulls safety D Marco Augustin
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireSouth Florida Bulls safety D Marco Augustin

By Leonardo Herrera

USF will face off against Alabama in a highly anticipated Week 2 showdown of the 2024 college football season. With excitement building for this marquee matchup, fans should stay alert for key updates on the game, including the official date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they don’t miss a minute of the action.

[Watch USF vs Alabama online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

South Florida enter this matchup on a high note, following a resounding 48-3 victory against Bethune-Cookman. Despite their strong start, the Bulls are up against a formidable opponent in Alabama (how beat Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 63-0 in their first game), known for their depth and talent across the board.

Ranked No. 4, Alabama (1-0) heads into Saturday’s game against South Florida (1-0) as a 30.5-point favorite. With a 64-point over/under, expectations are set for a high-scoring contest. Under the guidance of head coach Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide will aim to maintain their dominance and make another statement as they pursue their goals for the College Football Playoff.

When will the USF vs Alabama match be played?

USF are set to take on Alabama this Saturday, September 7th, in a highly anticipated Week 2 matchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

USF vs Alabama: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM
CT: 6:00 PM
MT: 5:00 PM
PT: 4:00 PM

NCAAF News: Mark Ingram blasts LSU HC Bryan Kelly for controversial Garrett Nussmeier comments

see also

NCAAF News: Mark Ingram blasts LSU HC Bryan Kelly for controversial Garrett Nussmeier comments

How to watch USF vs Alabama in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between USF and Alabama live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN for the game.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane chooses the greatest soccer player in history
Soccer

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane chooses the greatest soccer player in history

NFL News: Robert Saleh clarifies situation about Aaron Rodgers' Jets teammate
NFL

NFL News: Robert Saleh clarifies situation about Aaron Rodgers' Jets teammate

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes big statement about condition of the field in game against the Packers
NFL

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes big statement about condition of the field in game against the Packers

NFL News: Chris Jones sends big warning to Ravens after Chiefs controversial win in Week 1
NFL

NFL News: Chris Jones sends big warning to Ravens after Chiefs controversial win in Week 1

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo