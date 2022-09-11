The World No.1 is the most wanted place of the ATP ranking. Find out who is the youngest player to be placed at it.

The World No.1 spot is reserved for the best in any sport. In tennis, that isn't different. In fact, some great numbers have held the top spot of the Association of Tennis Professionals' such as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Pete Sampras.

In fact, that three-player list is who composed the top three players who have held the World No.1 place for most weeks in tennis history. Djokovic holds the most with 373 consecutive weeks. While Federer has the second most with 310 consecutvie weeks. And, the American player had the top spot for 286 consecutive weeks.

However, those players were already older than 20 years old, which means they have won multiple major tournaments, and were already experienced players in the tour. So, it is not so common that a young star could be a World No.1, but there's prove that it happened.

Who is the youngest player to be World No.1 at the ATP ranking?

The previous record of the youngest player to be World No.1 at the Association of Tennis Professionals' was held by the Australian Lleyton Hewitt. It was in 2001, when Hewitt was placed World No.1 as 20 years, 8 months, and 23 days old.

The second youngest record was hold by Russian player Marat Safin, who was 20 years, 9 months, and 24 days old when he was placed at the top of the ATP Ranking in November, 2000. And the third youngest record was hold by John McEnroe, when in 1980, as he was 21 years and 15 days old, when he was placed at the top.

On September 11, Carlos Alcaraz broke the record as he won the 2022 US Open title. He defeated Casper Ruud, as a 19-year, 4 months, and 9 days old. He is currently the World No.1 of the ATP Ranking. And, the player who is the youngest to be placed at the top of the Men's Singles ranking. In fact, he is the youngest Spaniard player since Rafael Nadal, who held the top spot of the ATP Ranking as a 22-year, 2 months, and 15 days old in 2008.