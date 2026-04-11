Why are Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg fighting for a vacant belt at UFC 327?

The UFC 327 main event features former champion Jiri Prochazka trying to regain his light heavyweight title. However, Carlos Ulberg is not the champ, he is trying to become one for the first time. So, what happened that the belt is vacant?

Alex Pereira reigned over the 205-pound division for years (barring a loss to Magomed Ankalaev, which he avenged). However, Alex Pereira will go up a weight class to try to achieve the heavyweight crown. Hence, he vacated his title to not hold the division back.

This gave the opportunity to Prochazka to be once again considered for UFC gold. Prochazka’s only two losses in the UFC came to Alex Pereira, so the fact that his boogeyman is out of the division is great news for him. Carlos Ulberg, on the other hand, is on a nine-fight win streak, so he deservedly earned this shot.

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Alex Pereira is ready for heavyweight

Alex Pereira is weighing 251 pounds right now. He is ready to roll and has a massive fight scheduled already for his heavyweight debut. Alex Pereira will fight Ciryl Gane for the interim UFC heavyweight title on the White House card.

Alex Pereira weighs 251 lbs (114 kg) right now 🤯



(via @AlexPereiraUFC) pic.twitter.com/NhPS8s6YMW — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 10, 2026

If Pereira wins, he would be in line for a mega fight against Tom Aspinall for the undisputed champion. However, it’s more than that. If Pereira beats Gane, he would become the first UFC fighter in history to be a champion in three different weight classes. He has held the middleweight and light heavyweight titles already.

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UFC light heavyweights champions in history

There have been 18 different undisputed light heavyweight champions. However, after a decade-long dominance from Jon Jones with a couple of Daniel Cormier stints, the division has opened up. From 2020 until now, there’s been six different champions.