Ryan O’Reilly puts ‘waste of time’ label on Canada’s World Championship performance

Canada fell to Norway in the bronze-medal game of the 2026 IIHF World Championship. Despite coming back from down 2-0 to force overtime, the Canadians allowed the decisive goal in the sudden-death extra period, losing 3-2 against the ‘Cinderella’ of the tournament. After the game, veteran Ryan O’Reilly dropped a blunt statement.

“It’s a waste of time to come over here and leave with nothing,” Ryan O’Reilly admitted following the 3-2 defeat at the hands of Norway, via World Hockey Report on X.

As heartbreaking as it was, coming away with no medals around their necks was nothing new for O’Reilly and the rest of Hockey Canada. Last year, they fell in the quarterfinals to Denmark and came away with nothing to show for, too. This time around, however, things felt different.

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Canada comes away empty-handed

What started as a recurring joke on social media turned into reality. After Canada defeated Team USA by a score of 4-0 in the quarterfinals, many argued the Canadians were overcelebrating, trying to compensate for the true best-on-best matchup at the 2026 Olympics, which the Americans won in overtime thanks to golden boy Jack Hughes.

From left to right: Martone, Talbot, Crosby, and Scheifele of Canada.

In the end, Canada’s gold medal was beating the States. It had gone undefeated throughout the tournament, but Canada was eliminated by Finland in the semifinals. The Canadians still had something to play for in the bronze-medal game.

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Facing Norway, they were heavy favorites to come away with bronze as a consolation prize. However, the Norwegians had different plans. It meant much more to them than it did to their Canadian counterparts. As a result, the Land of the Midnight Sun secured its first medal in IIHF World Championship history.

Canadian hockey crisis

Meanwhile, Canada has gone medal-less for the third straight year in the annual IIHF World Championship. Considering the country’s rich history of dominating the sport, yet another setback—combined with the Olympic silver medal that still lingers—is reason enough to consider that Hockey Canada is in the midst of a crisis.