Is Canada eliminated after loss to Finland in 2026 IIHF World Championship?

Coming off an inspired 4-0 victory over the USA in the quarterfinals, Canada may have taken its foot off the gas. Against Finland in the semifinals of the 2026 IIHF World Championship, it came back to bite the Great White North.

Following the 4-2 loss, Canada has been eliminated. Canada’s pursuit of its 29th IIHF World Championship title has come to a crushing end. Although the Finns were always considered contenders and a force to be reckoned with, many expected Canada to run away with the gold medal after such a dominant showing against the Americans.

Finland had different plans, though, and Canada is now headed for the back-door exit once again. For the third straight year, the Great White North was in for a whole lot of disappointment on the international stage. As for the Finns, they are off to the final in search of the country’s fifth championship and first since 2022, when Finland defeated Canada in the title game.

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Canada has one game left

Although Canada has been knocked out of the elimination stage in the 2026 IIHF World Championship, it still has something to play for. Whether Sidney Crosby, Macklin Celebrini, and company can return from their trip in Switzerland with a medal will lie entirely on how they fare in the bronze-medal game.

Macklin Celebrini at 2026 Olympics.

Canada will face Norway, who lost to Switzerland by a score of 6-0 in the other semifinal, in the bronze-medal matchup. The game is scheduled on May 31 at 9:30 am ET at Swiss Life Arena in Zurich.

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Gold-medal game

The host, Switzerland, will take on Finland in the title game of the 2026 IIHF World Championship. For the second time in the last three years, neither Canada nor the USA will be competing for first place in the international tournament.

Switzerland has never won the World Championship before, although it has reached—and lost—the gold-medal game five times. Playing on home ice, the Swiss vie to right those wrongs, but they will have their hands full going up against Aleksander Barkov and a Finnish team that just knocked the favorites out in convincing fashion.