Lee Westwood is currently one of the most important names in golf who has never won a Major championship. Now, the pride from Worksop is 50 years old and the task seems really complicated to achieve. Though he left the PGA Tour, he still has a shot.

Overall, it’s been just an unfortunate series of events for Westwood. At The Masters, he finished twice in second place (2010 and 2016). At the US Open, he was third on two occasions (2008 and 2011). In The Open Championship, he was second in 2010 and he also got a third place in the PGA Championship (2009).

Top 5 in multiple times at the Majors, no trophies to show for. In the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, Lee Westwood will be missed. Read here to find out the reasons why he won’t play. LIV golf had a lot to do with it.

Why is Lee Westwood not playing at the US Open 2023?

Lee Westwood was one of the first players who immediately left the PGA Tour to join LIV golf. As a consequence, he dropped massively in the World Golf Ranking leaving him out of the Majors.

The 2023 US Open wasn’t the exception. Furthermore, though he could have done it, Westwood didn’t even try to qualify for the tournament at Los Angeles Country Club.