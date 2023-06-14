Why is Tiger Woods not playing at the 2023 U.S. Open?

Tiger Woods is trying to chase the biggest record in golf. Though he is 47 years old, only three Majors separate him from Jack Nicklaus to become the greatest player of all time in the books.

During his career, Tiger has won the US Open three times. The incredible performance at Pebble Peach (2000), the duel with Phil Mickelson at Bethpage Black (2002) and, of course, the remarkable victory on one leg against Rocco Mediate in Torrey Pines (2008).

Now, in a magnificent scenario such as Los Angeles Country Club, Tiger Woods had the opportunity to write history in golf. Read here to find out why he won’t play the 2023 US Open.

Will Tiger Woods play in the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles?

Los Angeles Country Club seemed a perfect place to watch Tiger Woods come back. If we add the recent announcement of a merger between the PGA Tour and LIV golf, the scenario would have been superb.

However, a few months ago, Tiger Woods withdrew from the 2023 Masters Tournament because of a plantar fascitis. That announcement came before the third round resumed on a Sunday morning.

The previous day, weather conditions were brutal at Augusta National Golf Club and Tiger had to finish his second round and then start the third one while heavy rain appeared.

Through most of the day, Tiger Woods was seen walking with difficulties at Augusta National Golf Club. “I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to The Masters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!”

That’s the reason why Tiger missed the PGA Championship and now the US Open. Nevertheless, there’s still hope that he might return to play The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool which starts on July 20.