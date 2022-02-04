Lindsey Vonn is widely considered to be the best female ski racer of all time. Here, find out the reason why she will not be participating in the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

The 2022 Winter Olympics is a multi-sport international tournament being held in Beijing and the surrounding areas of Yanqing and Chongli, China. From February 4 to February 20, 2022, the festival will take place. Beijing is the world's first city to hold both the Winter and Summer Olympic Games.

This Olympic program for 2022 features 15 sports and 15 disciplines. This year's tournament is projected to draw a total of 2900 athletes from more than 110 countries. Team USA will be one of the strongest in Beijing in 2022, with 223 athletes.

2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games: Why is Lindsey Vonn not competing?

Lindsay Vonn was one of the most accomplished female skiers in United States history, having competed in four Winter Games and serving as the face of Team USA at one time. She will not be competing at the Winter Olympics 2022 because she has finished her career with three Olympic medals, including gold in downhill in Vancouver, and 82 World Cup triumphs.

After capturing bronze in the downhill at the world championships, she retired in February 2019. She reportedly had damaged her anterior cruciate ligament twice, pulled her medial collateral ligament completely off the bone, fractured her right tibia plateau, and had a few concussions. The most successful Olympics woman skier of all time last competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

In the immediate aftermath of her retirement, the now 37-year-old had expressed her desire to continue racing and stated that if her body had held up, she would have competed in Beijing. Since she was three years old, Vonn has been skiing. She started racing competitively at the age of seven, and by the age of nine, she was competing internationally.