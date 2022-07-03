The former American player Pete Sampras is one of three players who has won most Wimbledon Championships' titles. In fact, he has won 14 Grand Slam titles in his career.

Pete Sampras is undoubtedly one of the great tennis players of all time. Also he could be in the discussion for one the best players to have played at All England Club tournament. During his career, he held historic clashes against Andre Agassi and Boris Becker.

In fact, he could be in the discussion of the greatest American sportsman. Thanks to his Number 1 ranking in 1993 when he clinched his first Wimbledon Championships' title. In addition, he ended that year with a record of more than 1000 aces on the court.

Only Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and more recently Novak Djokovic can be in discussions for the greastest player who played on the grass-court tournament in tennis history. However, this article discuses the American titles at the All England Club.

How many Wimbledon Championships' titles has Pete Sampras won?

Pete Sampras won his last Wimbledon Championships' title in 2000. He beat the Australian player Pat Rafter. It was Sampras' 63rd title in his career. Also it was his fourth title in a row at the All England Club.Therefore, Sampras won the Wimbledon Championships' titles from 1997 to 2000 consecutively.

Before, Sampras won the Wimbledon Championships' title from 1992 to 1995. However, he missed the 1996 edition when he was eliminated by Richard Krajicek at the Quaterfinals stage. In his career's resumé, Sampras has won 14 Gran Slam titles, 11 Masters 1000 titles and 5 ATP Finals titles.