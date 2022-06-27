The All England Club issued a statement prior to the beginning of the Wimbledon 2022 edition regarding a banned players list for this year's grass-court tournament. Check out which players are on this list.

The All England Club, organizers of the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament, decided to banned players for the first time as a response to a situation far from the sports world. This proves who big a sporting event can be when exposing situations in the real world.

A side from Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem or Gael Monfills, who won't participate in this tournament due to injuries in their recent tournaments, these ATP banned players aren't allowed to participate even if they want to.

Whereas WTA No. 15 Leylah Fernandez is the only woman player who could have drawn in the women's single competition, but she couldn't make it due to a fracture in her right foot. Although, Serena Williams is coming back to play.

Which players are banned from playing and why

The ATP won't have three important players from Russia in the Wimbledon's Men Single draw due to the Russia-Ukraine ongoing war. In fact, one of them is the No.1 ranked in the ATP, Daniil Medvedev. In addition, the other two Russian players are among the Top 25 ATP ranking, who have maintained a good level during the current season.

ATP Rank Player 1 Daniil Medvedev 8 Andrey Rublev 22 Karen Khachanov

Whereas the WTA lost some important players for the British tournament due to Belarus help to the Russian government. The Women's single tournament lost more players than the men's. Is a total of 5 players, although the women's category didn't lost their No.1 player, there are at least 3 players from the Top 20 WTA ranking that are banned from the competition.