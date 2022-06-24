The oldest tournament in tennis history will be held from June 27 to July 10 and will take place in London. Find out here why Wimbledon 2022 will not award ATP points.

Wimbledon has been held since 1877, making it the oldest tennis tournament in the world, it is also the third Grand Slam of the season. It is the only Grand Slam played on grass and has unique traditions such as a strict dress code for its competitors, the tasting of strawberries with cream, and the presence of royalty.

Wimbledon 2022 will be held from June 27 to July 10. The tournament will take place at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club, London, England. 2022 is a very special year for Wimbledon, marking 100 years since its move to Church Road and the centenary of Centre Court, an unparalleled cathedral of sport.

Roger Federer is the top winner of Wimbledon with 8 trophies conquered, but the Swiss will not be present this year. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be among the players competing for the grand prize. However, no player competing at Wimbledon 2022 will earn ATP points.

Why Wimbledon 2022 will not award ATP points?

Wimbledon will not award points for the respective world rankings, according to a decision taken by the ATP in agreement with the WTA and the ITF. The ATP made this decision after the tournament to be held in London banned Russian and Belarusian tennis players from competing, the decision is related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"The ability for players of any nationality to participate in tournaments on merit and without discrimination is fundamental to our tour. Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the UK this summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP ranking system. It is also inconsistent with our ranking agreement. In the absence of a change in circumstances, it is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP ranking points from Wimbledon by 2022”, announced an ATP press release.

The highest ranked player who will not be able to compete because of this measure will be Russian Daniil Medvedev, who is currently in the first position with 8160 points. Neither may they do so Andrey Rublev, Daria Kasatkina, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Aryna Sabalenka, and Victoria Azarenka.