Curling is not boring, in fact it is one of the most strategic events of the Winter Games and with heart-stopping endings in each round. The Beijing Winter Games offer 3 events for men and women.

The 2022 Winter Olympics offer Curling fans three events, one for men, one for women and one event that will be mixed. Events start on February 2, 2022 and end on February 20 and 13 nations compete in the Curling events, and Russia through the ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) for a total of 14 teams.

The history of Curling is old, it is an old sport like most of the others that will take place in the Winter Olympics. The first records of Curling date back to 1511 in Scotland, but there are people who believe that this sport was invented in Canada.

Canada is the country with the most Curling gold medals with a total of 6 gold medals, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals. The rest of the top 5 winning countries or big favorites in Curling are Europeans: Sweden, Great Britain, Switzerland and Norway.

How many ends are in curling?

In the Winter Olympics players have five stones per end, and each game will last only eight ends. Some international Curling games have 10 ends, but in the Winter Olympics only 8 ends are allowed.

How do teams win a curling game?

After the players use all their stones in the ends the final score will determine the winner, the winners of the ends will be the team with the stone closest to the button (house center).

Who won the first Olympic medal in Curling?

In 1924 the first gold medal in a Curling event went to Great Britain, the bronze medal was won by Sweden and the bronze medal by France. But after that year, the event was officially absent from the Winter Olympics for decades.

