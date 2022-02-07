One of the most intense and dangerous events of the Winter Games is Ski Jumping, with five events available for 105 athletes it becomes one of the fiercest fights for a gold medal in Beijing.

Ski Jumping events kicked off on February 5 at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. The hill (track) for said sport is the Snow Ruyi hill in Zhangjiakou, China. Since the last Winter Olympics in 2018 the men continue to dominate the events with two more than the women, but now there is a new category for Mixed teams.

Usually only countries with snow qualify to compete in the Ski Jumping events, 21 nations and Russia with the ROC are competing in the different events of that sport in the Winter Games.

The big favorites to win in Ski Jumping are Norway, Finland and Austria but other countries like United States, Canada and Sweden have athletes ready to try to win a medal. The first three countries mentioned above have won almost 100 medals between them.

What is the K Point in ski jumping?

The K-Point, also known as the construction point, is a mark that jumpers or skiers know they have to "hit" to score points. It is a specific target for each category, some K-Points are farther than others depending on the size of the hill.

Are there women competing in ski jumping?

Yes, one of the most successful women in Ski Jumping is Sara Takanashi, she is from Japan and is considered one of the most successful women in the sport with four world cup titles.

What was the longest ski jump?

The man who achieved the longest ski jump was Stefan Kraft from Austria with a total of 832 ft (253.5 meters). Another person from Austria, but a woman named Daniela Iraschko-Stolz holds the record for the longest female ski jump with 660 ft (200 meters).

