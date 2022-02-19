The Beijing 2022 closing ceremony on Sunday, will mark the conclusion of the latest edition of the Winter Olympic Games. Here, check out how the date, time, and the TV Channel and live stream where you can watch online free the 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony in the US.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will end with a closing ceremony at Beijing National Stadium. Once all of the competitions have been decided, the Olympians in Beijing will reassemble at National Stadium, the site of the Opening Ceremony, this time for the Closing Ceremony. It will bring together countries and athletes to commemorate the completion of the two-week international championship.

In addition, it will feature closing speeches, flag hosting, an athlete procession, and the transfer of the Olympic flag. It will also be paired with an artistic extravaganza to exhibit the culture and history of the current and future host nations for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Zhang Yimou, a film director and producer who previously directed and produced the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 Summer Olympics, will direct the closing ceremony. If you're in the United States, go to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) and Peacock, while if you're in Canada, go to fuboTV (free trial).

At what time is the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony in the US?

The Closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games will take place on Sunday, February 20, 2022, and it will start at 7:00 AM (ET), as Beijing is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

How to watch or live stream the Closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in the US

To watch the Closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the United States, you can tune in to Peacock and fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming). Later in the day, NBC and NBCOlympics.com will show the event. In addition, fuboTV (free trial) will show the ceremony live in Canada.