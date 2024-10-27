Trending topics:
WNBA News: Indiana Fever make final decision about Christie Sides' future as coach of Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever just made a big decision for the long term future of Caitlin Clark in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesCaitlin Clark of Indiana Fever

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Caitlin Clark had a great rookie season in the WNBA leading the Indiana Fever to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They finished in sixth place of the standings with a 20-20 record.

However, Clark and the Fever suffered an early elimination in the playoffs after being dominated by the Connecticut Sun. It was a clear message that, in order to make a championship run, changes were needed.

There’s no doubt that Caitlin could produce a revolution in the league as Michael Jordan or LeBron James did in the NBA. Nevertheless, the team’s front office isn’t sure about the coaching staff.

Who is the head coach of Indiana Fever?

The Indiana Fever officially announced that they have parted ways with head coach Christie Sides. During the last few months, many experts and fans believed she wasn’t the right choice to take full advantage of Caitlin Clark’s skills.

This was the message of Kelly Krauskopf, Fever’s president of Basketball Operations. “We are incredibly thankful to Coach Sides for embracing the challenge of leading us through an integral transition period over the last two seasons, while also positioning us well for future growth.”

Who will be the new coach of Caitlin Clark?

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement, WNBA rumors point at Cheryl Miller and Lisa Bluder as top candidates. Krauskopf guaranteed the search will be to finally get a championship.

“While decisions like these are never easy, it is also imperative that we remain bold and assertive in the pursuit of our goals, which includes maximizing our talent and bringing another WNBA championship back to Indiana. Coach Sides was an incredible representative of the Fever and our community, and we wish her nothing but success in the future.”

