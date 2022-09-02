The young player Wu Yibing is first male Chinese in the Open Era to qualify at the US Open. Check out his entire profile information such as his age, height, net worth, ranking, and social media.

Wu Yibing is playing his first-ever Grand Slam tournament. Not only happy with hit, Wu won his main draw game to be the first Chinese player o win a US Open match in the Open Era and a Grand Slam match in 63 years at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center.

The Chinese knows what its like to win at the US Open. In the Juniors division, Wu clinched the Singles and Doubles titles in 2017. And he keeps making history in U.S. soil, as he clinched the 2nd Round game and the third round game for the first time in 76 years for a Chinese player.

Now, his biggest challenge will be to face ATP's No.1 ranked Daniil Medvedev. However, this is just a tiny bit of his entire profile, check out the complete information, below.

How old is Wu Yibing?

Wu Yibing was born on October 14, 1999 in Hangzhou, China. So, Wu is currently 22 years old. According to astrolgers, Wu Yibing's zodiac sign is Libra. In 2017, he was ranked the No.1 in the Juniors ITF ranking.

How tall is Wu Yibing?

Given his background, it was possible that Wu isn't a tall person. However, according to the ATP tour's website, Wu Yibing is listed as a 6-foot-tall Chinese player. This gives him a lot of strength and power to run back and forth on the tennis court.

How much is Wu Yibing's net worth?

According to the ATP Tour website, Yibing has earned a total of $225,967 in prize money through his single and double tennis career. Therefore, Yibing's current net worth is around $225,000 and $230,000 in total.

Wu Yibing's ATP Ranking

According to the ATP Tour website, Wu Yibing started his professional career in 2017. Therefore in 5 years he managed to put himself among the top 200 best tennis players of the world. In fact, Wu Yibing is No.174 at the Association of Tennis Professionals Ranking. Also, he has moved 4 places up since August.

Wu Yibing's social media

Wu Yibing owns a Facebook page and an Instagram account. In his Facebook page, the Chinese has 3.3k followers, while in his Instagram account he has 3,995 followers, where he posts about his life, his trainning sesions, and games. You can follow him @w.y.bing on Instagram.