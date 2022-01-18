Yannick Hanfmann and Rafael Nadal will meet each other for the second round of the Australian Open 2022. Here, find out what you need to know about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Yannick Hanfmann vs Rafael Nadal: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch the 2022 Australian Open second round in the US

Rafael Nadal will face Yannick Hanfmann in the second round of the 2022 Australian Open. The Spaniard is trying to win his second title in Melbourne since 2009. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds. You can watch this match on FuboTV (free trial).

Nadal is the only male player competing who knows what is to win the Australian Open before, in 2009. The Spaniard didn’t have any trouble during his first round, winning in three straight sets to American Marcos Giron. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is on a mission to make history, and despite playing his first big tournament after returning from injury, he is a favorite.

Meanwhile, Hanfmann defeated local Thanasi Kokkinakis in three sets. The German has only one win against top 10 players in his career, and three losses. Nadal is the favorite to reach the third round without many problems, but anything can happen. The Spaniard hasn't lost in a second round of a major since Wimbledon 2012.

Yannick Hanfmann vs Rafael Nadal: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 18, 2021.

Time: 10:30 PM (ET) (estimated)

Location: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park.

Yannick Hanfmann vs Rafael Nadal: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:30 PM (estimated)

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Yannick Hanfmann vs Rafael Nadal: Storylines

Yannick Hanfmann and Rafael Nadal have met each other once before. Nadal won the match 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 at the Roland Garros 2019 first round. This will be their first encounter in hard court and the second in a Grand Slam. After returning from injury this year, Nadal improved to 4-0 on the year, having won his 89th title at the Melbourne Summer Set in week one.

How to watch or live stream Yannick Hanfmann vs Rafael Nadal in the US

The match between Yannick Hanfmann and Rafael Nadal for the second round of the 2022 Australian Open to be played on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial). You can also watch it on Tennis Channel and ESPN.

Yannick Hanfmann vs Rafael Nadal: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this fixture. According to FanDuel, Rafael Nadal is the strong favorite to win the match with odds of -3500, while Yannick Hanfmann has odds of +1900.

FanDuel Yannick Hanfmann +1900 Rafael Nadal -3500

*Odds by FanDuel