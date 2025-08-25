Alexandra Eala and Coleman Wong achieve historic milestones for their nations at the US Open

Filipino tennis player Alexandra Eala and Hong Kong tennis player Coleman Wong achieved historic milestones for their nations in the first round of the US Open, which began on Sunday and will continue over the next two weeks in the United States.

Eala and Wong became the first players from the Philippines and Hong Kong, respectively, to win a Grand Slam match in the Open Era. With these victories, they have proudly put their countries on the global tennis map, marking a historic moment in the sport’s history for both nations.

On one hand, Eala delivered an outstanding performance against Danish player Clara Tauson, securing a hard-fought win with scores of 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (13-11) in a thrilling encounter. On the other, Wong reached this significant milestone by defeating American Aleksandar Kovacevic in straight sets, with scores of 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (7-4).

Advertisement

Advertisement

With these victories under their belts, both players are looking ahead to the next round of the US Open. Eala is set to face Spanish competitor Clara Bucsa, while Wong will take on Australian Adam Walton. Their achievements have already captivated fans back home, and all eyes will be on their upcoming matches.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Wong’s path to the second round at the US Open

Hong Kong’s rising tennis talent, Wong, showcased remarkable resilience and determination to secure his place in the second round of the US Open. His journey included triumphing in three qualifying matches before facing his first-round opponent, Aleksandar Kovacevic, on Monday.

Advertisement

see also Former tennis player Patrick McEnroe issues bold 11-word message to Daniil Medvedev at US Open

In the opening qualifier, Wong defeated Luxembourg’s Chris Rodesch with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 victory. He then continued his momentum against Italy’s Matteo Gigante, overcoming a first-set loss to win 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. Wong clinched his spot in the main draw with an impressive 6-4, 6-3 win over the UK’s Billy Harris.

Advertisement

Eala’s performance in Grand Slam tournaments this year

Filipino tennis sensation, Eala, progressed to the second round at the US Open, marking a highlight in an otherwise challenging Grand Slam season. At the Australian Open, she narrowly missed the main draw, succumbing in the first qualification round. During the French Open and Wimbledon, Eala advanced to the main draw but faced exits in the Round of 128 in both tournaments.

With a current record of 26-18, 2025 has shown glimpses of Eala’s potential. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on her as she aims to capitalize on her talent, with the US Open serving as her primary focus.

Advertisement

Advertisement