Anisimova is looking for her first Grand Slam title and achieved something Djokovic, Alcaraz and Sinner couldn’t

The 2025 US Open could crown a first-time champion on Saturday, but for Amanda Anisimova to lift the trophy, she’ll have to get past top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion who advanced to the final by defeating Jessica Pegula in three sets.

Anisimova, 23, entered the tournament ranked No. 9 in the world and has delivered her best tennis yet, achieving a feat that neither Sabalenka, nor men’s stars Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, or Novak Djokovic have managed to accomplish.

The American, who went viral last year after losing her first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon to Iga Swiatek by a stunning 6-0, 6-0 scoreline, earned redemption by defeating Swiatek in straight sets in the quarterfinals. She then staged a gritty comeback in the semifinals against Naomi Osaka, prevailing in two tiebreaks to secure her place in the final.

One key to her run has been the backhand, which she has struck at an average speed of 77 miles per hour — the highest recorded in the tournament, surpassing even the top men’s players.

Now, Anisimova will aim to capitalize on her strong head-to-head record against Sabalenka. She has won six of their nine meetings and will look to extend that edge to claim her maiden Grand Slam title on home soil.

The final test

Having dropped only two sets throughout the tournament, including a grueling semifinal against Osaka, Anisimova enters the championship match with momentum and confidence. For her, Saturday represents another chance at redemption — this time, to win the Grand Slam final that slipped away at Wimbledon.

“Sabalenka is the No. 1 player in the world and she’s playing incredible tennis. It’s going to be a battle. I’m excited. Every time we’ve played it’s been great. We’ve had some really tough matches, many of them at Grand Slams, especially early in my career. But I think the most memorable one was probably at Wimbledon. That was a really close match, like most of the times we’ve faced each other. That one was the most special for me,” Anisimova said.

Reflecting on her Wimbledon heartbreak, the American explained how she’s rebuilt her game and mindset since then. “This just shows how hard I’ve worked, especially on my mental game and not giving up,” she said.

“I’ve worked a lot on myself to handle those tough moments and believe in myself, even when it seems like there’s nothing to believe in — like when you’re not playing your best. I think I’ve really improved in that area, especially since the Wimbledon final. I’ve changed my attitude a lot,” she added.